Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lifted by Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 11.2% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 203,152.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 249,877 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $22.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,674.47. 16,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,485.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

