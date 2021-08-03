Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock traded down $23.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,673.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,818. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,485.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

