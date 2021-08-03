Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 129,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,193 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,213,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,698.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,485.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

