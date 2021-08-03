Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL traded down $20.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,677.09. 15,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,818. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,485.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

