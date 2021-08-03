ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,934 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.33% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

Shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF stock opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $64.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58.

