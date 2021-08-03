Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) CFO Anthony Colucci Sells 3,300 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) CFO Anthony Colucci sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony Colucci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Anthony Colucci sold 5,761 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $79,789.85.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $402.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $268.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.50 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 244,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 99.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 114,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

