Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) CFO Sells $79,789.85 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) CFO Anthony Colucci sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $79,789.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,989 shares in the company, valued at $595,397.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Colucci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Anthony Colucci sold 3,300 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,200.00.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $268.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.50 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. On average, analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALTG. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

