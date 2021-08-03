Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.260-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.48 million.Alteryx also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.180 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.36.

Shares of AYX stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.79. 1,044,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,316. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.22. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

