Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.210-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.96 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.260-$-0.120 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.36.

AYX stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.79. 1,044,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,316. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $181.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

