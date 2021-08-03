Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.21)-($0.18) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $121-124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.48 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.260-$-0.120 EPS.

AYX traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.79. 1,044,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,316. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.30.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.36.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $577,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

