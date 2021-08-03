Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.26)-($0.12) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.58 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.260-$-0.120 EPS.

NYSE AYX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.79. 1,044,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,316. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $181.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.30.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Alteryx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.36.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $577,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $2,101,867 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

