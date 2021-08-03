Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AGCB)

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,209 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 925% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCB. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.23. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

