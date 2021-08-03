Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.25

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.25 and last traded at C$17.05, with a volume of 86703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALS. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.56.

The company has a market cap of C$708.08 million and a PE ratio of -59.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.93%.

About Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

