Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.25

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.25 and traded as high as C$17.40. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$17.10, with a volume of 144,406 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALS. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.56.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. The stock has a market cap of C$709.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.25.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. Analysts predict that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -69.93%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.