Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.05

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$60.05 and last traded at C$59.54, with a volume of 78603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.87.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIF. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price (down from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$58.22. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 87.12.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$137.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Group Limited will post 2.2376936 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total transaction of C$420,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,404,567.60.

Altus Group Company Profile (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

