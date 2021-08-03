Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$59.06. Altus Group shares last traded at C$58.72, with a volume of 84,305 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$63.00 price target (down previously from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 87.12.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$137.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 2.2376936 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total value of C$420,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,404,567.60.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

