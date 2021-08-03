Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO Acquires $12,708.00 in Stock

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.54 per share, with a total value of $12,708.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

D. Clay Bretches also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, D. Clay Bretches bought 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $12,750.00.

Shares of Altus Midstream stock traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $65.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,432. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $72.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.90.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 284.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Altus Midstream by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,018 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.