Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Stock Price Down 25%

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX)’s stock price was down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 55,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.16.

About Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIX)

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

