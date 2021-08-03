Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $15.16

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.16, but opened at $14.40. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 508 shares traded.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.41.
About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
