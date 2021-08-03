Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $15.16

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.16, but opened at $14.40. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 508 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 178,888 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

