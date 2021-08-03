Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 128.57% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE:FREY opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $314.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.02.
About Alussa Energy Acquisition
