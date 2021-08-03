Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FREY traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. 368,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,792. The company has a market capitalization of $322.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -0.02. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

