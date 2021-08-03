Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded up $21.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,352.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,079. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,461.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.