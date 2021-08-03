Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 408.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.5% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $6.95 on Tuesday, hitting $3,338.43. 105,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,079. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,461.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

