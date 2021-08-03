Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $5,986,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,656,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,335.69 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,461.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

