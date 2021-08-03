Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,246 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.2% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $395,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,335.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,461.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

