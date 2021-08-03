Ambrosus (AMB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $531,437.00

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $531,437.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 768,075,570 coins and its circulating supply is 220,616,708 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

