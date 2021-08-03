American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.760-$-1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.48 billion-$7.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.14 billion.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Susquehanna raised American Airlines Group from a negative rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.60.
Shares of AAL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.45. 525,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,220,198. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
