American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.760-$-1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.48 billion-$7.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.14 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Susquehanna raised American Airlines Group from a negative rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.60.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.45. 525,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,220,198. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. The business’s revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -7 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.