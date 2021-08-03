American Assets Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for American Assets Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $18,797,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after purchasing an additional 530,213 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $15,045,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 457,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,624,000 after purchasing an additional 404,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,872 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $707,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 71,390 shares of company stock worth $2,457,983 in the last 90 days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.