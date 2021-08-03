American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41,872 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

