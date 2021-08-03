American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.68. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $51.69.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

