American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up 1.6% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of American Electric Power worth $21,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.32. The company had a trading volume of 69,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,113. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

