American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Raised by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,602 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

NYSE:AXP opened at $169.27 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $134.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

