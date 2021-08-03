American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 100.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group stock opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. raised their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

