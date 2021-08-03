American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01, RTT News reports. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

AWR stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $88.99. 756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,009. American States Water has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $89.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

AWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

