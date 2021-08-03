American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01, RTT News reports. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

AWR stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $88.99. 756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,009. American States Water has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $89.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

AWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

