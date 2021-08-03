American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 66.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Tower by 35.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in American Tower by 49.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,141. The company has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $289.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.96.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.23.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

