American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $296.00 at Raymond James

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $261.00 to $296.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s previous close.

AMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.23.

NYSE AMT opened at $283.62 on Tuesday. American Tower has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $289.51. The stock has a market cap of $128.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. United Bank boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

