American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up about 1.5% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $266,219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in American Water Works by 1,914.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $30,909,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $29,171,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.603 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

