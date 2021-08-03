American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,683 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of American Water Works worth $15,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $2,134,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in American Water Works by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $172.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

