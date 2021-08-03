American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Up 19.7% in July

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 204,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $72.43 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 2.23.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

