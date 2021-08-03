Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 102,034 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,034 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $561,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,256 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,128 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,962 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,602,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,093,000 after purchasing an additional 878,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $15,724,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

COG stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

