Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 46,344 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,344 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of Janus Henderson Group worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136,181 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 867,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,582,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,735,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 845,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,337,000 after acquiring an additional 360,322 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.14. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $42.72.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

