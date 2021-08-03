Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.46% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,972,000 after buying an additional 706,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after buying an additional 655,812 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after buying an additional 655,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $8,403,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.01. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANF. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.