Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of Capital City Bank Group worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 552,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,369,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CCBG opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.85. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 15.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.