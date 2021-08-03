Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 340.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75,341 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Crown worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 3.6% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 3.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK stock opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.16 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

