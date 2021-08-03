Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Prudential during the first quarter valued at $92,783,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 708,954.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Prudential by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after acquiring an additional 180,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after acquiring an additional 167,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential during the first quarter valued at $6,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

PUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of PUK opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.