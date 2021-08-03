Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 290.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,566 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of Vontier worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,253,000 after buying an additional 7,565,600 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,585,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,541,000 after purchasing an additional 537,875 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,004,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,584,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Vontier stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

