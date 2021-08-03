Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 24.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $7,337,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $481,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 20.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW opened at $440.16 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.91 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.09.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.