Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 31,678 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.62% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,273,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at about $251,000.

IBUY stock opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.44. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $141.00.

