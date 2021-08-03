Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 94,937 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 824,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,937 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of The Macerich worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,876,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,959,000 after buying an additional 865,359 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 41.4% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after buying an additional 2,061,996 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after buying an additional 2,494,978 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 33.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,579,000 after buying an additional 657,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter valued at about $29,679,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

The Macerich stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

